Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Constellation Energy Stock?

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, produces and sells energy products and services. With a market cap of $84 billion, the company generates and distributes nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar energy solutions serving homes, institutional customers, public sectors, community aggregations, and businesses.

Shares of this nuclear-heavy giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CEG has gained 30.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 9.2%. In 2025, CEG stock is up 21%, surpassing SPX’s 3.7% decline on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CEG’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 14% over the past year. Moreover, CEG’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 5.8% gains over the same time frame.

CEG's recent outperformance can be credited to its acquisition of natural gas and geothermal titan Calpine, making it the largest clean energy firm in the nation. This expansion into power-heavy regions like Texas and California, along with the added natural gas capacity, positions CEG well for future growth. With a recent 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), CEG is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the market.

On May 6, CEG shares closed up more than 10% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $2.14, up 17.6% year over year. The company’s revenue increased 10.2% year over year to $6.8 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CEG’s EPS to grow 10.2% to $9.55 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering CEG stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, and four “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 7, UBS analyst William Appicelli kept a “Buy” rating on CEG and raised the price target to $320, implying a potential upside of 18.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $302.13 represents an 11.7% premium to CEG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $385 suggests a notable upside potential of 42.3%.

