Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on CME Group Stock?

Valued at $96.7 billion by market cap, CME Group Inc. (CME) operates as the world’s leading derivatives marketplace. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate.

CME Group has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. CME stock has soared 26.3% over the past 52 weeks and 14.7% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 12.3% gains over the past year and a marginal 19 bps uptick in 2025.

Zooming in further, CME has also outperformed the industry-focused SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s (KCE) 23.1% surge over the past 52 weeks and a marginal 9 bps dip on a YTD basis.

Despite reporting solid financials, CME Group’s stock prices dipped 1.5% after the release of its Q1 results on Apr. 23. The globe has recently observed a steep spike in macro and geopolitical uncertainties, which has increased the need for hedging business risk. This has led to CME observing broad-based growth across its derivative products based on all asset classes. The company observed a record average daily volume of 29.8 million contracts during the quarter, leading to a 10.4% year-over-year surge in total revenues to a record $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, its adjusted net income increased by an impressive 11.9% year-over-year to more than $1 billion, and its adjusted EPS of $2.80 surpassed the consensus estimates by a small margin.

Following the initial dip, CME Group’s stock remained green for the next 10 trading sessions.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, CME Group is expected to deliver an 8.3% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $11.11. Moreover, the company has a promising earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

The configuration is notably more bullish than three months ago, when the stock had a consensus “Hold” rating overall.

On Apr. 24, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Mike Cyprys reiterated an “Overweight” rating on CME and raised the price target from $301 to $304.

As of writing, CME’s mean price target of $273.89 represents a modest 2.9% premium to current price levels, while the street-high target of $308 suggests a notable 15.7% upside potential.

