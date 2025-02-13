Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on C.H. Robinson Stock?

With a market cap of $11.7 billion , C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ) is a leading global logistics and transportation services company. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, C.H. Robinson specializes in freight brokerage, supply chain solutions, and third-party logistics (3PL) services. The company connects shippers with a vast network of carriers, leveraging technology and industry expertise to optimize supply chain efficiency across North America and internationally.

Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned 33.6% , outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.7% rally . However, the stock is down 3.5% in 2025, lagging behind SPX’s 3.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CHRW stock has outperformed the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF ( SUPL ) over the past 52 weeks. The exchange-traded fund has declined 5.2% . However, on a YTD basis, the ETF has outperformed CHRW, returning 2.2%.

C.H. Robinson's strong execution, cost management, and improved profitability have driven its outperformance over the past year. However, the company reported mixed Q4 results on Jan. 29, causing a 6.9% drop in its share price. Revenue was flat year-over-year amounting to $4.18 billion and missing analysts' estimates by 5.7%, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 surpassed expectations by 9.3%. Adjusted EBITDA came in slightly below forecasts at $208.1 million, though operating and free cash flow margins showed significant improvement.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect C.H. Robinson’s EPS to grow 6.9% to $4.82 . The company’s earnings surprise history is robust. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering CHRW stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” The current rating is based on 10 “Strong Buys”, one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago when seven analysts had a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Feb. 3, Citi ( C ) lowered C.H. Robinson's price target to $124 from $130 but maintained a “Buy” rating, citing strong productivity amid revenue headwinds.

CHRW’s mean price target of $115.32 represents a premium of 15.6% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $140 suggests a potential upside of 40.4%.

