Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Arista Networks Stock?

Santa Clara, California-based Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments. With a market cap of approximately $108.7 billion, Arista’s operations span across the Americas, Europe, and Indo Pacific.
The company has notably outperformed the broader market over the past year, but underperformed in 2025. ANET stock has soared 17.6% over the past 52 weeks and plunged 16.5% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% gains over the past year and a marginal 64 bps dip in 2025.
Narrowing the focus, Arista has notably underperformed the industry-focused Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF’s (TRFK) 22.6% surge over the past year and marginal 54 bps decline in 2025.
Despite delivering better-than-expected financials, Arista Networks’ stock prices dropped 4.8% in the trading session after the release of its Q1 results on May 6. The company has continued to observe solid momentum and surpassed $2 billion in revenues for the first time in Q1. Its overall topline for the quarter surged 27.6% year-over-year to slightly more than $2 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 2.3%. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP net income soared 29.6% year-over-year to $826.2 million, exceeding analysts’ projections.
However, in Q2, Arista expects its non-GAAP gross margin to come in at 63%, down from 64.1% in Q1, and its non-GAAP operating margin to come in at 46%, down from 47.8% in Q1, which unsettled investor confidence.
For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect ANET to deliver an 11.7% year-over-year surge in adjusted EPS to $2.30. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”
This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when one analyst gave a “Strong Sell” recommendation.
On May 8, Barclays (BCS) analyst Tim Long maintained an “Overweight” rating on ANET, but lowered the price target from $126 to $119.
As of writing, ANET’s mean price target of $109.49 represents an 18.6% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $130 suggests a 40.8% upside potential.On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
