Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock?

With a market cap of $23.3 billion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1902, the Chicago, Illinois-based company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds; Carbohydrate Solutions; and Nutrition.

The agro giant has underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. ADM’s stock prices have declined 22.3% over the past 52 weeks and 3.9% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.6% gains over the past year and a 3.8% drop in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, ADM has also underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 4.8% surge over the past 52 weeks and its 2.9% rally this year.

ADM shares surged 1.7% following the release of its Q1 earnings on May 6. The company’s revenues amounted to $20.2 billion for the quarter, which fell short of Street forecasts. However, the company’s adjusted EPS came in at $0.70 and surpassed the Wall Street estimates by 1.5%.

For the current year, ending in December, analysts expect ADM’s EPS to decrease 14.1% year over year to $4.07. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed or met the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

ADM stock has a consensus “Hold” rating. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, eight rate it as a "Hold," two recommend a “Moderate Sell,” one says "Strong Sell."

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On May 8, Archer-Daniels-Midland received a ratings downgrade from B of A Securities analyst, Salvator Tiano, who moved ADM's status from 'Neutral' to 'Underperform' and lowered the price target from $47 to $45.

The mean price target of $48.50 currently sits below ADM’s current price levels. Moreover, the Street-high target of $55 suggests an upside potential of 13.3%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.