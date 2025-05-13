Stocks

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Ameren Stock?

May 13, 2025 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a public utility holding company that engages in the rate-regulated electric and natural gas utilities. With a market cap of $25.8 billion, the company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission.

Shares of AEE have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AEE has advanced 28.3% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas gained 11.9%. Moreover, shares of AEE are up 7.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal dip.

Zooming in further, Ameren has also outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU11.9% surge over the past 52 weeks and 5.4% return on a YTD basis.

Ameren’s stock rose 1.4% following its mixed Q1 2025 results on May 1. Revenue grew 15.5% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, driven by growth across all segments, and surpassed the consensus estimates of $1.9 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.07, up 4.9% from the prior-year quarter. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company expects EPS to range between $4.85 and $5.05. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect AEE’s adjusted EPS to increase 6.7% year-over-year to $4.94. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions. 

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On May 6, Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella raised AEE's price target to $104 while maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating. 

As of writing, Ameren is trading below the mean price target of $103.57. The Street-high price target of $118 implies a potential upside of 23.7% from the current price levels. 

