Are Utilities Stocks Lagging National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is National Fuel Gas (NFG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

National Fuel Gas is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 105 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. National Fuel Gas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFG's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that NFG has returned about 15.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 5%. As we can see, National Fuel Gas is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is NiSource (NI). The stock has returned 15.6% year-to-date.

For NiSource, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, National Fuel Gas belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.9% so far this year, meaning that NFG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, NiSource belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved +6.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to National Fuel Gas and NiSource as they could maintain their solid performance.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

NiSource, Inc (NI)

