Are Utilities Stocks Lagging ENGIE BRASL EGA (EGIEY) This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ENGIE BRASL EGA (EGIEY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ENGIE BRASL EGA is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 109 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ENGIE BRASL EGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGIEY's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EGIEY has gained about 42.6% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 26.9%. This means that ENGIE BRASL EGA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Spire (SR). The stock is up 31.5% year-to-date.

For Spire, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ENGIE BRASL EGA belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34.6% this year, meaning that EGIEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Spire falls under the Utility - Gas Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to ENGIE BRASL EGA and Spire as they could maintain their solid performance.

