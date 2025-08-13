Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Enel (ENLAY) This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Enel SpA (ENLAY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Enel SpA is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 108 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enel SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENLAY's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ENLAY has moved about 29.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 13.8%. This means that Enel SpA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is E.ON SE (EONGY). The stock is up 59.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for E.ON SE's current year EPS has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Enel SpA is a member of the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.7% this year, meaning that ENLAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. E.ON SE is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on Enel SpA and E.ON SE as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enel SpA (ENLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

E.ON SE (EONGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.