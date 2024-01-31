Are Utilities Stocks Lagging E.ON (EONGY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is E.ON SE (EONGY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

E.ON SE is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. E.ON SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EONGY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EONGY has returned 0.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have lost about 7% on average. This means that E.ON SE is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.2%.

The consensus estimate for Veolia Environnement SA's current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, E.ON SE belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10% this year, meaning that EONGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Veolia Environnement SA, however, belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #27. The industry has moved -7.1% so far this year.

E.ON SE and Veolia Environnement SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.