Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Deutsche Telekom AG is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 105 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTEGY's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DTEGY has returned 15.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 11.9% on average. As we can see, Deutsche Telekom AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is OGE Energy (OGE). The stock has returned 13.3% year-to-date.

In OGE Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deutsche Telekom AG belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.4% this year, meaning that DTEGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

OGE Energy, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 59-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved +15.3% so far this year.

Deutsche Telekom AG and OGE Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

