Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deutsche Telekom AG is one of 104 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTEGY's full-year earnings has moved 27.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DTEGY has returned about 10% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of -0.5%. This means that Deutsche Telekom AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Paranaense de Energia (ELP) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.8%.

In Paranaense de Energia's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Deutsche Telekom AG belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.7% this year, meaning that DTEGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Paranaense de Energia belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. This 58-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +0.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deutsche Telekom AG and Paranaense de Energia as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL (ELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.