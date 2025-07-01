Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Comp En De Mn Cemig (CIG) This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cemig (CIG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cemig is one of 109 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cemig is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIG's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CIG has moved about 10.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 8.6%. This means that Cemig is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MYR Group (MYRG). The stock has returned 22% year-to-date.

For MYR Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cemig belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so CIG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MYR Group belongs to the Electric Construction industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +22% year to date.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on Cemig and MYR Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

