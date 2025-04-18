Are Utilities Stocks Lagging CMS Energy (CMS) This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CMS Energy (CMS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CMS Energy is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 106 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMS Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMS' full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CMS has returned about 9.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 2.6%. This means that CMS Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Exelon (EXC) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.6%.

In Exelon's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CMS Energy belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.7% this year, meaning that CMS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Exelon is also part of the same industry.

CMS Energy and Exelon could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.