Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Centuri Holdings, Inc. (CTRI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Centuri Holdings (CTRI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Centuri Holdings is one of 108 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Centuri Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTRI's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CTRI has returned about 12.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 10.4% on average. As we can see, Centuri Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Consolidated Water (CWCO). The stock is up 29.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Consolidated Water's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Centuri Holdings belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.5% this year, meaning that CTRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Consolidated Water falls under the Utility - Water Supply industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #23. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.1%.

Centuri Holdings and Consolidated Water could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

