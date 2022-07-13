Are Utilities Stocks Lagging American Electric Power (AEP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Electric Power (AEP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

American Electric Power is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 108 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Electric Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AEP has returned 6.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Electric Power is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.5%.

The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group's current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Electric Power belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.5% so far this year, meaning that AEP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. WEC Energy Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on American Electric Power and WEC Energy Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

