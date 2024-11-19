Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Ameren (AEE) This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ameren (AEE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ameren is one of 105 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ameren is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AEE has moved about 27.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 16.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ameren is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Atmos Energy (ATO). The stock is up 26.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Atmos Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ameren belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.9% so far this year, meaning that AEE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Atmos Energy falls under the Utility - Gas Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #135. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.2%.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Ameren and Atmos Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.