Are Uber and Waymo a Match Made in Heaven?

After giving up on its own autonomous driving technology years ago, Uber (NYSE: UBER) is now partnering with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Waymo to bring autonomous vehicles to Phoenix, Arizona. That sounds great, but what does it mean for the existing business? That's what Travis Hoium covers in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 24, 2023. The video was published on May 24, 2023.

