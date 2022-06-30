Are U.S. Equities Overvalued?
3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and Steve Cucchiaro, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, focus this weekend video on:
- Despite the year-to-date decline, why do U.S. equities remain overvalued by our measures?
- What could this mean for future equity market returns?
- How might investors position themselves in the current environment?
Read more on ETFtrends.com.
