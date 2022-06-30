Are U.S. Equities Overvalued?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and Steve Cucchiaro, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, focus this weekend video on:

Despite the year-to-date decline, why do U.S. equities remain overvalued by our measures?

What could this mean for future equity market returns?

How might investors position themselves in the current environment?

