Are Transportation Stocks Lagging The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Greenbrier Companies is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GBX has gained about 13.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 4.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is International Seaways (INSW). The stock has returned 17.1% year-to-date.

In International Seaways' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.1% this year, meaning that GBX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, International Seaways falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Greenbrier Companies and International Seaways as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.