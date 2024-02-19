Are Transportation Stocks Lagging The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 133 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GBX has gained about 10.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 1.4% on average. This means that Greenbrier Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK). The stock is up 6.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Genco Shipping & Trading's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.8% this year, meaning that GBX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Genco Shipping & Trading belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved +8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Greenbrier Companies and Genco Shipping & Trading as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

