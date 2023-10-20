Are Transportation Stocks Lagging The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Greenbrier Companies is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, GBX has moved about 21.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 0.3% on average. This shows that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Teekay Tankers (TNK). The stock has returned 38.7% year-to-date.

For Teekay Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.4% so far this year, so GBX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Teekay Tankers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +17.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Greenbrier Companies and Teekay Tankers as they could maintain their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.