Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is one of 135 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHIP's full-year earnings has moved 35.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SHIP has returned about 37.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -3.9%. This means that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM). The stock is up 115.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 323.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.8% so far this year, so SHIP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.