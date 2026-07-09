Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ryder System (R) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ryder (R) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ryder is one of 110 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, R has gained about 38.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 15.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ryder is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Scorpio Tankers (STNG). The stock has returned 52.1% year-to-date.

For Scorpio Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 172.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ryder belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.4% so far this year, so R is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Scorpio Tankers falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +40.6%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Ryder and Scorpio Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.