Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ryder System (R) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ryder (R) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Ryder is one of 138 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, R has moved about 2.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -15.3%. This means that Ryder is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Tsakos Energy (TNP) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 132.6%.

Over the past three months, Tsakos Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ryder belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.8% this year, meaning that R is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tsakos Energy, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved +30.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ryder and Tsakos Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

