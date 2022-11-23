Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ryder System (R) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ryder (R) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ryder is one of 138 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, R has gained about 13.1% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 13.3%. This means that Ryder is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Universal Logistics (ULH). The stock is up 98.5% year-to-date.

In Universal Logistics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ryder belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.2% so far this year, so R is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Universal Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved -20.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Ryder and Universal Logistics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

