Are Transportation Stocks Lagging REV Group (REVG) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has REV Group (REVG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

REV Group is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 125 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REV Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, REVG has returned 0.1% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 13.6%. As we can see, REV Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ryanair (RYAAY). The stock has returned 2.1% year-to-date.

In Ryanair's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, REV Group belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.3% so far this year, so REVG is performing better in this area.

Ryanair, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #198. The industry has moved -22.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track REV Group and Ryanair. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

