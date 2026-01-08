Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PONY) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PONY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR is one of 116 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PONY's full-year earnings has moved 86.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PONY has returned about 18.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). The stock is up 6.7% year-to-date.

For Star Bulk Carriers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 91.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17% so far this year, so PONY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Star Bulk Carriers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #60. The industry has moved +16.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR and Star Bulk Carriers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

