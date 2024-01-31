Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Pangaea Logistics (PANL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pangaea Logistics is one of 133 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Pangaea Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PANL's full-year earnings has moved 93.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PANL has returned 15.5% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 13.7%. This means that Pangaea Logistics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM). The stock is up 50.3% year-to-date.

In ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 133.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pangaea Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.4% this year, meaning that PANL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Pangaea Logistics and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

