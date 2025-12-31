Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is one of 122 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECO's full-year earnings has moved 47.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ECO has gained about 56.9% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 2%. As we can see, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Expeditors International (EXPD). The stock has returned 35.5% year-to-date.

In Expeditors International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.5% this year, meaning that ECO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Expeditors International falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #168. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. and Expeditors International as they could maintain their solid performance.

