Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nordic American Tankers (NAT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nordic American Tankers is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nordic American Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NAT's full-year earnings has moved 71.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that NAT has returned about 53.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 21.2% on average. This means that Nordic American Tankers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 106.8%.

Over the past three months, Pyxis Tankers Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 150%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nordic American Tankers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.3% so far this year, so NAT is performing better in this area. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Nordic American Tankers and Pyxis Tankers Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





