Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Navigator Holdings (NVGS) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Navigator Holdings (NVGS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Navigator Holdings is one of 110 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Navigator Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVGS' full-year earnings has moved 26.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that NVGS has returned about 23% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 16.9%. As we can see, Navigator Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is International Seaways (INSW). The stock is up 82.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for International Seaways' current year EPS has increased 63.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Navigator Holdings is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.6% so far this year, so NVGS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. International Seaways is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Navigator Holdings and International Seaways as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.