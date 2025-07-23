Are Transportation Stocks Lagging LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has LATAM (LTM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LATAM is one of 122 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LATAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTM's full-year earnings has moved 28.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LTM has returned about 50.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -2.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that LATAM is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ryanair (RYAAY). The stock has returned 41.6% year-to-date.

For Ryanair, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, LATAM is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.1% this year, meaning that LTM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ryanair is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track LATAM and Ryanair. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

