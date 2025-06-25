Are Transportation Stocks Lagging International Seaways (INSW) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has International Seaways (INSW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

International Seaways is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSW's full-year earnings has moved 13.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, INSW has moved about 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that International Seaways is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SkyWest (SKYW). The stock is up 0.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for SkyWest's current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, International Seaways belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.1% this year, meaning that INSW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, SkyWest falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track International Seaways and SkyWest. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.