Are Transportation Stocks Lagging International Seaways (INSW) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has International Seaways (INSW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

International Seaways is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSW's full-year earnings has moved 19.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, INSW has moved about 17.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 5%. This means that International Seaways is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is United Airlines (UAL). The stock has returned 29.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for United Airlines' current year EPS has increased 27.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, International Seaways belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.3% so far this year, so INSW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, United Airlines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +10.4% year to date.

International Seaways and United Airlines could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.