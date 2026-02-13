Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is one of 114 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ASR has gained about 14.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 11.9% on average. This means that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Copa Holdings (CPA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.8%.

Over the past three months, Copa Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.1% so far this year, so ASR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Copa Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Copa Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.