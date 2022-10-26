Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is one of 138 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ASR has returned 7.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 20.6%. As we can see, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.7%.

In Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 27.3% so far this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is also part of the same industry.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.