Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 115 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMAB's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, OMAB has gained about 6.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 5.1%. This shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is outperforming its peers so far this year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.4%.

The consensus estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, so OMAB is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

