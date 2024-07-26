Are Transportation Stocks Lagging The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Greenbrier Companies is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GBX has returned 11% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -4.3%. This shows that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB). The stock is up 25.4% year-to-date.

In Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.3% this year, meaning that GBX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is also part of the same industry.

Greenbrier Companies and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

