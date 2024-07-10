Are Transportation Stocks Lagging The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Greenbrier Companies is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GBX has gained about 3.2% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -6%. This means that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.9%.

In Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.6% so far this year, so GBX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Greenbrier Companies and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

