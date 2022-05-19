Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Golar LNG (GLNG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Golar LNG is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG's full-year earnings has moved 93.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GLNG has gained about 90.2% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -14.1%. This means that Golar LNG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is GasLog Partners LP (GLOP). The stock is up 14.6% year-to-date.

For GasLog Partners LP, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Golar LNG is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.7% so far this year, so GLNG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. GasLog Partners LP is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Golar LNG and GasLog Partners LP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

