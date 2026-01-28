Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Global Ship Lease (GSL) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Global Ship Lease is one of 115 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GSL has returned 6.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 4.8%. This means that Global Ship Lease is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM). The stock has returned 7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' current year EPS has increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global Ship Lease belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.5% so far this year, so GSL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Global Ship Lease and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.