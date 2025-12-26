Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Global Ship Lease (GSL) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Global Ship Lease (GSL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Global Ship Lease is one of 122 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GSL has returned 58.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 3% on average. As we can see, Global Ship Lease is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 34.7%.

For Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 130.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global Ship Lease belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.1% this year, meaning that GSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Global Ship Lease and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

