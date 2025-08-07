Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Global Ship Lease (GSL) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Global Ship Lease (GSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Global Ship Lease is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GSL has returned 39% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 5.6%. This shows that Global Ship Lease is outperforming its peers so far this year.

TORM PLC (TRMD) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.5%.

For TORM PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Global Ship Lease belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.7% so far this year, so GSL is performing better in this area. TORM PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Global Ship Lease and TORM PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

