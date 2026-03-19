Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Genco Shipping & Trading is one of 114 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Genco Shipping & Trading is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK's full-year earnings has moved 474.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GNK has returned 23.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 2.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Genco Shipping & Trading is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is International Seaways (INSW). The stock has returned 42.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, International Seaways' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 74.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Genco Shipping & Trading belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.1% this year, meaning that GNK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. International Seaways is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Genco Shipping & Trading and International Seaways. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.