Are Transportation Stocks Lagging GATX (GATX) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Gatx (GATX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Gatx is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gatx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GATX has moved about 6.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -1.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Gatx is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.9%.

Over the past three months, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gatx belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.7% so far this year, so GATX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 32-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +17.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Gatx and International Consolidated Airlines Group SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

