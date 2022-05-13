Are Transportation Stocks Lagging GATX (GATX) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Gatx (GATX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Gatx is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Gatx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GATX has returned 2.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -13.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Gatx is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Hoegh LNG (HMLP) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.3%.

For Hoegh LNG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gatx is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.4% so far this year, meaning that GATX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hoegh LNG falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #39. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.4%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Gatx and Hoegh LNG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.