Are Transportation Stocks Lagging GasLog Partners (GLOP) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GasLog Partners LP is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP's full-year earnings has moved 42.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GLOP has gained about 59.4% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -16.5%. This means that GasLog Partners LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 328.3%.

In Scorpio Tankers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 36.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, GasLog Partners LP is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.4% this year, meaning that GLOP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Scorpio Tankers is also part of the same industry.

GasLog Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.