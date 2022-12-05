Are Transportation Stocks Lagging GasLog Partners (GLOP) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GasLog Partners LP is one of 138 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP's full-year earnings has moved 42.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GLOP has returned 88.7% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -11.3%. This shows that GasLog Partners LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Scorpio Tankers (STNG). The stock has returned 320.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers' current year EPS has increased 32.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, GasLog Partners LP belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.7% so far this year, so GLOP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Scorpio Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track GasLog Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

