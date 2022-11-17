Are Transportation Stocks Lagging GasLog Partners (GLOP) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

GasLog Partners LP is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP's full-year earnings has moved 42.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GLOP has returned 94.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 14.3% on average. This means that GasLog Partners LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 277.6%.

Over the past three months, Scorpio Tankers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, GasLog Partners LP is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.3% so far this year, so GLOP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Scorpio Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on GasLog Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

